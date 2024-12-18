The Lost Book of Enki Tablet I Reupload

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost Book of Enki is a telling of the Sumerian tales from Enki's perspective. This is a longer one, half an hour long and that includes audio editing. The video itself is 33 minutes long, the shortest one I've seen so far. The others are about a few minutes longer. I tried to make this as short as possible because social media conditions us into a short attention span. I try to make these as entertaining as I could to not bore you to death. The movie I used for some of the scenes is called Battlefield Earth. Its about a more advanced race of beings that come to Earth and use the species as a slave race to mine for gold. Enjoy guys :)
Just in case you guys have been wondering, most of the music I've been using for these tablets are from Final Fantasy 7-10. If you're ever curious about the songs anywhere just LMK.