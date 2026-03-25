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Navigating Perimenopause and Menopause—Naturally with Dr. Austin Lake
Autumn McLees
Autumn McLees
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Functional medicine expert Dr. Austin Lake returns to the podcast, this time diving deep into his specialty—women’s hormonal health, from perimenopause to menopause. Dr. Lake’s approach centers on addressing root causes and foundational holistic health pillars—not just managing symptoms.

In this episode, he brings clarity to how hormonal transitions impact women’s lives and highlights the key areas women can control. He empowers you to approach this next season with purpose—not just survive it. We cover everything from hormone replacement therapy and bioidentical hormones to the difference between natural and conventional approaches. This conversation is both eye-opening and practical, reminding you that this transition doesn’t have to be as hard as the world makes it out to be.

Whether you’re struggling with fluctuating hormones or preparing for perimenopause or menopause, this episode offers a holistic framework and actionable tools to help you reclaim your energy, confidence, and health.

👤 About Dr. Austin Lake: Dr. Austin Lake is a functional medicine physician specializing in women’s hormonal health and active aging. Known for his expertise in managing PCOS, menopause, and gut dysfunction, he helps women restore balance through nutrition, sleep, mindset, and strategic fasting. He’s a trusted voice online, guiding women to feel strong, clear, and in control of their health.

✴️ Connect with Dr. Lake on FacebookInstagramTikTok, Linkedin, or X

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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