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FULL SHOW: U.S. Blacklists 34 Chinese Entities For ‘Brain Control Weaponry’
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130 views • December 18, 2021
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer to tackle some of the most insane new stories of the entire year. From Omicron to Chinese Brain-Control technology, the New World Order is hitting the accelerator on the insanity machine. Plus Tyler Nixon joins to breakdown the latest JFK Files, and Frank Cavanaugh and Michale Graves join for a raucous and mind-blowing Headbanger’s Hour.
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