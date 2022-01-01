Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why Monsanto Is Not Corrupt (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.17.15)

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Dr Daniels reviews the accomplishments of Monsanto and reveals why this indicates that Monsanto is not corrupt and how to safeguard our food supply. Tune In Think Happens.
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