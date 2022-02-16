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Gaia: Satanic Esoteric Symbolism HIDING In Plain Sight! [15.02.2022]
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103 views • February 16, 2022
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
'When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes og men' - Manly P, Hall
There are many correlating mystical symbols around the globe; from Egypt to Greece, East to West. Esoteric researcher Jonny Enoch explains the connections between these ancient civilizations and their linking symbology.
17,668 views Feb 15, 2022
Gaia
1.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/4cJspeV1_YU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVqzO9_qHVckKqNC95o9tw
'When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes og men' - Manly P, Hall
There are many correlating mystical symbols around the globe; from Egypt to Greece, East to West. Esoteric researcher Jonny Enoch explains the connections between these ancient civilizations and their linking symbology.
17,668 views Feb 15, 2022
Gaia
1.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/4cJspeV1_YU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVqzO9_qHVckKqNC95o9tw
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