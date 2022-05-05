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EPISODE#40 LA Sheriff Corruption CoverUp & Elon Musk Buys Twitter and Free Speech
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234 views • May 05, 2022
LIVE Wednesday 04/27/2022 at 7PM(PST)/10PM(EST)
PreShow Music 20 minutes before show start time.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused of a corruption coverup scandal launches probe into the LA Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian’s who reported the story. Make no excuse here, both Sheriff Villanueva nor the LA Times care or fight for the constitution and will only honor its written words when in defense of their own narrative, however an attack on the United States Constitution regardless who it comes from, needs to be spotlighted immediately. The precedence to be set here can ripple into a violation of every Patriotic American home if this is allowed to happen. In wake of the recent purchase of a social media platform Twitter by Elon Musk and the expectation of a true opportunity of free speech and journalism; this attack on investigative reporting could jeopardize the freedoms of many, as Patriots prepare to start reporting and exposing the contents of Hunter Bidens Laptop from hell.
Join Alpha and his surprise special guest tonight as we discuss the entire picture surrounding the BIG BUY of Twitter by Elon and all the potential outcomes that many, even outside of Main Stream Media are not discussing. Corruption, Twitter and Elon Musk all get evaluated tonight when we look at the big picture of what’s coming soon.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/national-international/la-county-sheriff-villanueva-cover-up-la-times-reporter/2874996/?amp
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
PreShow Music 20 minutes before show start time.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused of a corruption coverup scandal launches probe into the LA Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian’s who reported the story. Make no excuse here, both Sheriff Villanueva nor the LA Times care or fight for the constitution and will only honor its written words when in defense of their own narrative, however an attack on the United States Constitution regardless who it comes from, needs to be spotlighted immediately. The precedence to be set here can ripple into a violation of every Patriotic American home if this is allowed to happen. In wake of the recent purchase of a social media platform Twitter by Elon Musk and the expectation of a true opportunity of free speech and journalism; this attack on investigative reporting could jeopardize the freedoms of many, as Patriots prepare to start reporting and exposing the contents of Hunter Bidens Laptop from hell.
Join Alpha and his surprise special guest tonight as we discuss the entire picture surrounding the BIG BUY of Twitter by Elon and all the potential outcomes that many, even outside of Main Stream Media are not discussing. Corruption, Twitter and Elon Musk all get evaluated tonight when we look at the big picture of what’s coming soon.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/national-international/la-county-sheriff-villanueva-cover-up-la-times-reporter/2874996/?amp
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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