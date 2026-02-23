Stout Sunday: Mudshark Brewing Abominable Double Chocolate Imperial Stout 5.0/5*

Running 8.8% for the ABV, thei IBUs are 30ish and the SRM is a 96 by my eye.

Really nice and smooth. Good flavor progression thru the temperature range. Overall an excellent example of the style.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Skal!

E.

Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ (https://www.minds.com/group/888251522230046720/latest) this is the minds beer group.

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr (https://gab.com/groups/3842) this is the gab beer group

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear



