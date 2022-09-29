9/28/22 WWIII Trojan Horse- NS2 Pipeline, Global CBDC Endgame #HumanityUnite

9/28/22: DJT today offers to lead a Peace Negotiation for the Ukraine(USA)/Russia War after the sabotage of the N2 pipeline, but were the pipelines meant to be a Trojan Horse leading the world into WWIII?.... Meanwhile, NATO meets in Brussels to divide 16 B in US TP $ spoils....

Links for TODAY'S video:

To find info for healing myocarditis with ECP:

https://www.tenpennyecp.com/



https://freedompress.com/quota-30-of-public-jobs-for-migrants-in-hanover-germany/

President Trump offers to Head team to negotiate Peace Deal with Russia:

https://ussanews.com/2022/09/28/trump-has-seen-enough-offers-to-negotiate-peace-deal-between-russia-ukraine/

Today, NATO's Conference for Directors of National Armaments met:

https://www.brassballs.blog/home/nato-int-conference-national-armaments-directors-nato-splits-16-billion-in-ukraine-relief-money-brussels-natohq/photos194915-dod-pentagon-william-a-laplant-mitre-bush-doug-apl-draper-javelin

Meloni and the Aspen Institute:

https://silview.media/2022/09/26/the-real-giorgia-meloni-is-nothing-like-on-tv/

TeamHealth, owned by Blackstone, Emergency Room Doctors:

https://fortune.com/2016/10/31/blackstone-teamhealth-merger/

https://www.propublica.org/article/how-rich-investors-not-doctors-profit-from-marking-up-er-bills

Ford's EV Lightning Fail:

https://www.autoevolution.com/news/the-ford-f-150-lightning-can-tow-but-it-won-t-take-you-very-far-199542.html



Please become a poll watcher or worker for the midterms:

https://www.onemormission.com

Please Pray and do Good in your communities! We ARE the Ones who can make a difference! WE ARE FREE!