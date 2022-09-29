9/28/22 WWIII Trojan Horse- NS2 Pipeline, Global CBDC Endgame #HumanityUnite

9/28/22: DJT today offers to lead a Peace Negotiation for the Ukraine(USA)/Russia War after the sabotage of the N2 pipeline, but were the pipelines meant to be a Trojan Horse leading the world into WWIII?.... Meanwhile, NATO meets in Brussels to divide 16 B in US TP $ spoils....
Links for TODAY'S video:
To find info for healing myocarditis with ECP:
https://www.tenpennyecp.com/
https://freedompress.com/quota-30-of-public-jobs-for-migrants-in-hanover-germany/
President Trump offers to Head team to negotiate Peace Deal with Russia:
https://ussanews.com/2022/09/28/trump-has-seen-enough-offers-to-negotiate-peace-deal-between-russia-ukraine/
Today, NATO's Conference for Directors of National Armaments met:
https://www.brassballs.blog/home/nato-int-conference-national-armaments-directors-nato-splits-16-billion-in-ukraine-relief-money-brussels-natohq/photos194915-dod-pentagon-william-a-laplant-mitre-bush-doug-apl-draper-javelin
Meloni and the Aspen Institute:
https://silview.media/2022/09/26/the-real-giorgia-meloni-is-nothing-like-on-tv/
TeamHealth, owned by Blackstone, Emergency Room Doctors:
https://fortune.com/2016/10/31/blackstone-teamhealth-merger/
https://www.propublica.org/article/how-rich-investors-not-doctors-profit-from-marking-up-er-bills
Ford's EV Lightning Fail:
https://www.autoevolution.com/news/the-ford-f-150-lightning-can-tow-but-it-won-t-take-you-very-far-199542.html
Please become a poll watcher or worker for the midterms:
https://www.onemormission.com
Please Pray and do Good in your communities! We ARE the Ones who can make a difference! WE ARE FREE!
