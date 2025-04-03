© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza News Current Situation April 2nd Arabic News Channel Broadcast 4-2-25
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3kkjCy-2JY
الأخبار الليلة | قصف إسرائيلي على سوريا.. وخطة نتنياهو لتقسيم قطاع غزة
News Tonight / Israeli bombing on Syria.. Netanyahu's plan to divide the Gaza Strip
AlArabiya العربية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe7b1tR_H5Q
المجاعة تحاصر الغزيين.. أفران مغلقة وبطون خاوية
AlJazeera Arabic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emVxVmu8vXc
قراءة عسكرية.. جيش الاحتلال يصعد عملياته العسكرية في رفح
Military reading.. The occupation army escalates its military operations in Rafah