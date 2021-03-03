THE VACCINE TRIALS - SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM 2021 - DELETED BY YOUTUBE

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The Mirror Project, March 2, 2021
The vaccine is not technically licensed as the clinical trials will not be completed until 2023, yet the vaccine promotion campaign is rampant everywhere.
The government, corporations, and celebrities are on an orchestrated campaign to sell us the vaccine, but on what basis are they promoting it?
In this film we will look at how Covid-19 vaccine managed to make it into people's veins in such a record time, how trials work, and should we just take the vaccine manufacturers word of its safety and efficacy.
This film was deleted by YouTube and is not available unless one e-mails The Mirror Project @ [email protected]
"We are creating a new journalism platform on the blockchain, it protects and rewards investigative journalists that expose corruption of any kind." -- The Mirror Project
To watch the rest of the series go to:
https://www.mp-22.com/watch-series
Please check out and support the project:
https://www.mp-22.com/what-is-it
Special Thanks to Date Dumper who managed to obtain this film.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/data_dumper/
I reprocessed this film for higher quality after mirroring.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ospjDatgws/