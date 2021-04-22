DEREK CHAUVIN VERDICT TO BE OVERTURNED??

There is no justice. Courts are bullshit. I know this from experience. The judge can overturn any verdict he wants in an admiralty court which is what we have. This was a distraction. While they are killing people with a shot, they keep the bread and circuses going.



Via: Jim Crenshaw

The jury was not sequestered, they were told "not to watch TV"...I am sooo sure they did not watch any TV. What a set up. This will get overturned or something will happen to cause more riots (bread and circus distractions). Maxine (Vaccine) Waters was either playing her part or was really stupid.