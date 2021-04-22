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DEREK CHAUVIN VERDICT TO BE OVERTURNED??
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60 views • April 22, 2021
There is no justice. Courts are bullshit. I know this from experience. The judge can overturn any verdict he wants in an admiralty court which is what we have. This was a distraction. While they are killing people with a shot, they keep the bread and circuses going.
Via: Jim Crenshaw
The jury was not sequestered, they were told "not to watch TV"...I am sooo sure they did not watch any TV. What a set up. This will get overturned or something will happen to cause more riots (bread and circus distractions). Maxine (Vaccine) Waters was either playing her part or was really stupid.
Via: Jim Crenshaw
The jury was not sequestered, they were told "not to watch TV"...I am sooo sure they did not watch any TV. What a set up. This will get overturned or something will happen to cause more riots (bread and circus distractions). Maxine (Vaccine) Waters was either playing her part or was really stupid.
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