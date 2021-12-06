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OMIKRON THE NOMAD SOUL DECODED [Video Game (1999) *OMIVERSE*]
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107 views • December 06, 2021
OMICRON The Video Game (1999) *OMIVERSE*
https://youtu.be/kOE1W9IyX6I
OMIKRON THE NOMAD SOUL DECODED! 1999 OMICRON VIDEO GAME DAVID BOWIE GEMATRIA JESUIT ORDER
https://youtu.be/NMEs0X9OvcE
CREEPY 1999 VIDEO GAME ‘OMIKRON’ GOES VIRAL AMID OMICRON VARIANT FEARS
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/12/01/omicron-1999-video-game/?amp
Omicron 1999 Video Game – David Bowie was a craftsman of numerous gifts – from acting to music – he appeared to never be off the screens. https://juublie.com/omicron-1999-video-game
He even created and voiced a person in the computer game Omikron: The Nomad Soul, which was delivered in 1999.
Yet, regardless of it being more than twenty years old, scheme scholars have been driven wild by the situation and the new Covid variation.
The name Omikron is only one letter short of Omicron, the name given to the new variation that was as of late found in South Africa.
The new strain of the sickness has set off stricter standards on the cover wearing in shops and on the open vehicle as the quantity of affirmed cases in England has moved to 14 since the main case was affirmed only days prior.
In any case, that is not all, as TikTok highlights a discourse from the vocalist’s person ‘Boz’ which talks about standing firm against government control.
Talking as Boz, Bowie said: “Wake up. Individuals of Omicron and its bad government are hushing you to stay in bed requests to control you better.
“They have changed you into manikins that are controlled by Icks and the Demons. Join the Awakened Ones and ascend to battle for your opportunity.
https://youtu.be/kOE1W9IyX6I
OMIKRON THE NOMAD SOUL DECODED! 1999 OMICRON VIDEO GAME DAVID BOWIE GEMATRIA JESUIT ORDER
https://youtu.be/NMEs0X9OvcE
CREEPY 1999 VIDEO GAME ‘OMIKRON’ GOES VIRAL AMID OMICRON VARIANT FEARS
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/12/01/omicron-1999-video-game/?amp
Omicron 1999 Video Game – David Bowie was a craftsman of numerous gifts – from acting to music – he appeared to never be off the screens. https://juublie.com/omicron-1999-video-game
He even created and voiced a person in the computer game Omikron: The Nomad Soul, which was delivered in 1999.
Yet, regardless of it being more than twenty years old, scheme scholars have been driven wild by the situation and the new Covid variation.
The name Omikron is only one letter short of Omicron, the name given to the new variation that was as of late found in South Africa.
The new strain of the sickness has set off stricter standards on the cover wearing in shops and on the open vehicle as the quantity of affirmed cases in England has moved to 14 since the main case was affirmed only days prior.
In any case, that is not all, as TikTok highlights a discourse from the vocalist’s person ‘Boz’ which talks about standing firm against government control.
Talking as Boz, Bowie said: “Wake up. Individuals of Omicron and its bad government are hushing you to stay in bed requests to control you better.
“They have changed you into manikins that are controlled by Icks and the Demons. Join the Awakened Ones and ascend to battle for your opportunity.
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