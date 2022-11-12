ART BELL - MALACHI MARTIN 7-13-98 [THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA]

Malachi Brendan Martin (23 July 1921–27 July 1999) was an Irish-born Traditional Catholic priest, biblical archaeologist, world's greatest exorcist, palaeographer, professor, adviser to three Popes, and also considered the world's expert on the Roman Catholic Church; He had six doctorates, and spoke 14 languages. He read the real Third Secret of Fatima in 1960, and was sworn to secrecy and took an oath not to reveal it, but he did in part, on this, the last Art Bell interview. Collector's show.

---------------

LATIN MASS

"It was the will of the Eternal Father that one universal language be used along with, in comparison with, together with the language of the land. This universal language, Latin, befit and was chosen by the Eternal Father as a universal language for the universal Church, the Roman Catholic Church....” – Our Lady of the Roses, April 10, 1976

----------

IMPOSTER POPE

"My child, I bring to you a sad truth, one that must be made known to mankind...Our dear beloved Vicar, Pope Paul VI, he suffers much at the hands of those he trusts...

"He is not able to do his mission. They have laid him low, My child. He is ill, he is very ill. Now there is one who is ruling in his place, an impostor, created from the minds of the agents of satan. Plastic surgery, My child - the best of surgeons were used to create this impostor.

"Shout from the rooftops! He must be exposed and removed. Behind him, My child, there are three who have given themselves to satan. You do not receive the truth in your country and the world. Your Vicar is a prisoner...

** "Casaroli, you shall condemn your soul to hell! Giovanni Benelli, what road have you taken? You are on the road to hell and damnation! Villot, leader of evil, take yourself from among those traitors; you are not unknown to the Eternal Father." - Our Lady of the Roses, September 27, 1975





