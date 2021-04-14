14/4/2021 Navarro Says CCP Plans to Take Over The World Through Blockchain

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Abstract: The CCP’s 2025 plan is to take over the world. They want to identify like 10 different sectors of the economy that they want to be able to control, and one of those 10 is blockchain technology. It’s their ultimate terrorist weapon. They have set up the 1000 talents program, mathematicians programs, and other programs for it. They may be able to de-encrypt Bitcoin someday.