Acquitted Pro-Life Activist Father of 7 Mark Houck Reveals Details of the Gestapo FBI Raid

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2023

EPISODE - #3306 - 6PM





The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3306-6PM special guest Mark Houk Co-Founder & President of The King’s Men is an author, lecturer, radio host, activist and passionate Catholic. Mark faced 11 years for protecting his 12 year old son from harassment when they were peacefully standing outside an abortion clinic talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!





Website: http://TheKingsMen.org





TITLE/ARCHIVE: PUTIN PREPPING MASSIVE ASSAULT! 500K Man Invasion of Ukraine | EP 3306-6PM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23727





