5th Generation Warfare | Dr. Mark Sherwood (TPC #1,074)

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TPC #1,074 is with Dr. Mark Sherwood.
website: https://sherwood.tv
Check out his YouTube: https://youtu.be/D4rX89raygs
Dr. Mark Sherwood was born in Tulsa and raised in nearby Berryhill. His time was spent in law enforcement and at the Functional Medical Institute helping thousands of patients. He and his wife, Michele L. Neil-Sherwood together form a partnership of principled leadership. Together they have successfully treated 10,000 covid patients, resulting in zero deaths.
Support to the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/
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Original artwork: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-thomas-carrigan
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com
Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ