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Coronavirus 5G Chronicles (Clif High Considerations) | [COVID-19] & [FOXDIE] | MGS V Steganography
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188 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/28/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #COVID19
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Resources:
LAMBDA Symbol Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Synopsis: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Clif High Tweets:
https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1233136821137076224 | https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1232311564906029056
Statista US Virus Spread Map (2/27):
https://www.statista.com/chart/20978/coronavirus-cases-us-map/
Yahoo Market Updates (2/27):
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-february-27-2020-122658989.html
Solari Report YouTube Invterview (Vaccines) w/ Jon Rappaport:
https://youtu.be/T1ImnxcQ_lw
Ice Age Farmer YouTube clip (Agenda 201 list):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPGvWHf6iW
Dana Ashlie YouTube clip (Deregulated bandwidths):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&;t=2995s
Italy EMR Attack Evidence:
https://youtu.be/CEctBLzbvCw
Italy 5G Installation Evidence:
https://www.telecomtv.com/content/5g/how-vodafone-italy-turned-milan-into-an-extensive-5g-testbed-35721/
Article on Connection of 5G to Coronavirus potential:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html
Gov Sat program site page:
https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational
V Band Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Land of Uz Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz
Understanding Space Economy Article:
https://hbr.org/podcast/2019/05/understanding-the-space-economy
Pentagon UFO Program Article:
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a30916275/government-secret-ufo-program-investigation/
Joseph Farrell Blogs Referenced:
https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/of-space-based-quarantine-zones/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/are-two-playing-the-covert-ops-game/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/corona-5g-and-em-disease-templates/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/biowarfare-powder-and-signals/
Solari Report (where soundbytes were sourced under subscription):
https://home.solari.com/
RFK and Vaccines (npr):
https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
Metal Gear Solid V Page:
https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/
Metal Gear Wiki - FOXDIE:
https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE
VICE Article on Anti Vaxxers:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/m7q5vv/anti-vaxxers-are-terrified-the-government-will-enforce-a-vaccine-for-coronavirus
VOX CRISPR Article:
https://www.vox.com/2020/2/28/21154930/jennifer-doudna-crispr-gene-editing-babies
Presidential Coronavirus Presser:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx7lhj25__c
#2020YearZero #VCipher #COVID19
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Resources:
LAMBDA Symbol Meaning: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Steganography Synopsis: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Clif High Tweets:
https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1233136821137076224 | https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1232311564906029056
Statista US Virus Spread Map (2/27):
https://www.statista.com/chart/20978/coronavirus-cases-us-map/
Yahoo Market Updates (2/27):
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-february-27-2020-122658989.html
Solari Report YouTube Invterview (Vaccines) w/ Jon Rappaport:
https://youtu.be/T1ImnxcQ_lw
Ice Age Farmer YouTube clip (Agenda 201 list):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPGvWHf6iW
Dana Ashlie YouTube clip (Deregulated bandwidths):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA&;t=2995s
Italy EMR Attack Evidence:
https://youtu.be/CEctBLzbvCw
Italy 5G Installation Evidence:
https://www.telecomtv.com/content/5g/how-vodafone-italy-turned-milan-into-an-extensive-5g-testbed-35721/
Article on Connection of 5G to Coronavirus potential:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html
Gov Sat program site page:
https://www.ses.com/press-release/govsat-1-satellite-goes-operational
V Band Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Land of Uz Wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz
Understanding Space Economy Article:
https://hbr.org/podcast/2019/05/understanding-the-space-economy
Pentagon UFO Program Article:
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a30916275/government-secret-ufo-program-investigation/
Joseph Farrell Blogs Referenced:
https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/of-space-based-quarantine-zones/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/are-two-playing-the-covert-ops-game/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/corona-5g-and-em-disease-templates/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/biowarfare-powder-and-signals/
Solari Report (where soundbytes were sourced under subscription):
https://home.solari.com/
RFK and Vaccines (npr):
https://www.npr.org/2017/01/10/509185540/despite-the-facts-trump-once-again-embraces-vaccine-skeptics
Metal Gear Solid V Page:
https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/
Metal Gear Wiki - FOXDIE:
https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE
VICE Article on Anti Vaxxers:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/m7q5vv/anti-vaxxers-are-terrified-the-government-will-enforce-a-vaccine-for-coronavirus
VOX CRISPR Article:
https://www.vox.com/2020/2/28/21154930/jennifer-doudna-crispr-gene-editing-babies
Presidential Coronavirus Presser:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx7lhj25__c
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