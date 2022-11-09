BREAKING: Illegal Electioneering For
John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro.
Caught on Undercover Video by Project Veritas Action at Philadelphia Polling Location.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.