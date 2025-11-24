© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago 2021 Australia Tasmania Jacqui Lambie Goes Demonic & 9News Claps COVID Vaccine Mandates
Guardian Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSldjsHs1WY&t
Watch the full speech: Jacqui Lambie blasts Pauline Hanson’s vaccine discrimination bill
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has ferociously attacked One Nation’s vaccine discrimination bill and the party's leader, Pauline Hanson. Lambie blasted the suggestion that people who are unvaccinated are discriminated against, saying people have choices, and those choices have consequences. The bill was later rejected by the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/covid-19-delta-outbreak-australian-senator-jacqui-lambie-erupts-at-pauline-hanson-one-nation-over-vaccine-mandates/UWL67FWFDHRWMDNKEHUS6DTTT4/
9 News Australia