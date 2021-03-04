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Top Android Privacy Tips And Tricks
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88 views • March 04, 2021
Here are my top 11 Android privacy tips and tricks/settings. Let me know what you think in the comments section and don't forget to hit Like, comment, and subscribe with the bell notification. Comments/questions welcome.
A condensing of what the average Android user needs to know to protect device privacy. It doesn't intend to cover everything and the topic itself is in constant refinement.
We all have a right to protect ourselves and our devices.
(Privacy is #12 Human Right United Nations Universal Declaration Of Human Rights)
Best way to help/support channel growth (and help motivate more content) is to Like, Share, and Comment. Subscribe with the Bell icon now! I thank you. :)
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
If you want to help this channel with cost of sdcards/small hardware, or just want to show additional support/personalized consulting see:
https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
This video made In Free Open Source Software: Kdenlive: https://kdenlive.org/
A condensing of what the average Android user needs to know to protect device privacy. It doesn't intend to cover everything and the topic itself is in constant refinement.
We all have a right to protect ourselves and our devices.
(Privacy is #12 Human Right United Nations Universal Declaration Of Human Rights)
Best way to help/support channel growth (and help motivate more content) is to Like, Share, and Comment. Subscribe with the Bell icon now! I thank you. :)
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
If you want to help this channel with cost of sdcards/small hardware, or just want to show additional support/personalized consulting see:
https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
This video made In Free Open Source Software: Kdenlive: https://kdenlive.org/
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