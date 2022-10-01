TEDDY JOINS THE REAWAKEN TOUR – TRANSGENDER TRAITORS – MTG DODGES SPEAKER QUESTION

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 30, 2022
Teddy joins the Reawaken tour with General Flynn, Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Kash Patel and others.
Transgender Army traitor arrested for trying sell medical information of our soldiers to Russia.
Virgin Airlines goes super woke. I want my crew to be able to take off and land a plane, I don’t want to stare at a nutsack in a tight dress for 3 hours
Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question from Charlie Kirk when asked if she would support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House
The thing that makes America truly great–we have Rednecks!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m6y6i-teddy-joins-the-reawaken-tour-transgender-traitors-mtg-dodges-speaker-quest.html
