TEDDY JOINS THE REAWAKEN TOUR – TRANSGENDER TRAITORS – MTG DODGES SPEAKER QUESTION
Published 2 months ago
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


September 30, 2022


Teddy joins the Reawaken tour with General Flynn, Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Kash Patel and others.


Transgender Army traitor arrested for trying sell medical information of our soldiers to Russia.


Virgin Airlines goes super woke. I want my crew to be able to take off and land a plane, I don’t want to stare at a nutsack in a tight dress for 3 hours


Marjorie Taylor Greene dodges question from Charlie Kirk when asked if she would support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House


The thing that makes America truly great–we have Rednecks!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1m6y6i-teddy-joins-the-reawaken-tour-transgender-traitors-mtg-dodges-speaker-quest.html


Keywords
current eventsamericarussiakevin mccarthywokearmytransgendercharlie kirktraitorsspeaker of the housesoldierstrannyrednecksmarjorie taylor greenemtgreawaken tourteddy danielsin the trenchesselling medical informationvirgin airlines

