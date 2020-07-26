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8 Tips to Beat Jet Lag
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2 views • July 26, 2020
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If you’ve ever traveled across the world or traveled just across a few time zones, you know jet lag is real! Over the past few years, I’ve been traveling worldwide and had my fair share of issues with jet lag. So, in this video, I’ll share my routine on how I get back on track without suffering the ill effects of jet lag.
Dr. Group offers relevant background information in the first half of the video. But you can ump straight to the first tip here: 4:08
And at the end of this video, I’ll also give you a free downloadable health guide with really helpful information on natural remedies that you can implement in your life today!
Read about more about melatonin safety here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gm
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#travel
#jetlag
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
If you’ve ever traveled across the world or traveled just across a few time zones, you know jet lag is real! Over the past few years, I’ve been traveling worldwide and had my fair share of issues with jet lag. So, in this video, I’ll share my routine on how I get back on track without suffering the ill effects of jet lag.
Dr. Group offers relevant background information in the first half of the video. But you can ump straight to the first tip here: 4:08
And at the end of this video, I’ll also give you a free downloadable health guide with really helpful information on natural remedies that you can implement in your life today!
Read about more about melatonin safety here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gm
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#travel
#jetlag
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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