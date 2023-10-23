Create New Account
We the People: Both the Solution and the Problem
Tenth Amendment Center
For James Madison, the people of the several states were both the source of all power - and thus the ultimate solution to usurpations - but at the same time, the source of many of the problems due to the tendency towards factions - ultimately leading to the majority trampling on the rights of the minority.


Path to Liberty: October 23, 2023

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryjames madisonlibertarianfederalist paperswe the peoplefounders10th amendment

