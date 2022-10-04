Mexican Gunfight.

At least one dead after shooting in Plaza Andares, Guadalajara.





At least twelve heavily armed individuals in late model vans surrounded a person in a Mercedes Benz vehicle as he was leaving the shopping mall and tried to attack him.





The investigation states that the gunmen tried to kidnap the subject who was travelling in the car and bodyguards who were accompanying the person reacted and exchange of gunshots took place.





Army and National Guard elements arrived at the scene, and engaged in a running gun battle with the alleged attackers, who managed to escape.





One person was killed and six people injured during the exchange of gun fire. One could be forgiven for thinking that both the would be kidnappers and the Mexican authorities are lousy shots, given the amount of rounds expended, that only seven shots hit their targets, combined from both sides!





A bit of range time wouldn't go astray muchacos.





See story here - https://mexicodailypost.com/2022/10/03/at-least-one-dead-after-shooting-in-plaza-andares/





Footage courtesy of https://t.me/police_frequency on Telegram.





