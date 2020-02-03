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⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️ THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!
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40 views • February 03, 2020
Feb 2, 2020
Frontline America
⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️
THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!
Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!
Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAY
We stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!
Support the mission at:
FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/
https://AmericasVoice.news
⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️
THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!
Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!
Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAY
We stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!
Support the mission at:
FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/
https://AmericasVoice.news
Frontline America
⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️
THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!
Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!
Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAY
We stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!
Support the mission at:
FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/
https://AmericasVoice.news
⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️
THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!
Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!
Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAY
We stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!
Support the mission at:
FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/
https://AmericasVoice.news
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