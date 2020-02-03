⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️ THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!

Feb 2, 2020Frontline America⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAYWe stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!Support the mission at:FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/⚠️LANGUAGE WARNING⚠️THIS IS WHAT EVIL LOOKS LIKE!Brandon Straka and Trump supporters of all backgrounds showed up in San Fransisco and this is how the left responded!Thank you Taiho Decker for standing on behalf of Frontline America and to the rest of the Patriots who stood with you - Scott Presler, Marco Gutierrez, Fog City Midge,... and who stand all across the country! WE ARE WINNING! #MAGA #KAG #WALKAWAYWe stand against the evil of this generation in Jesus’ name!Support the mission at:FrontlineAmerica.com/Donate-Now/