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Sick Satanic Sexual Derailed LGBTQIA+ Whore Teacher [13.13.2021]
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60 views • December 14, 2021
... Subjects Students To Her Sexual Orientation..
LGBTQIA+; WE COMMING FOR OUR CHILDREN!
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
166,575 views Dec 13, 2021
Salty Cracker - 706K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z6BYe-2U784
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
LGBTQIA+; WE COMMING FOR OUR CHILDREN!
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
166,575 views Dec 13, 2021
Salty Cracker - 706K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z6BYe-2U784
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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