BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tommy Robinson Released from Prison — Faces New Harassment Charges
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 21 hours ago

Tommy Robinson Released from Prison — Faces New Harassment Charges

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been released from HMP Woodhill after serving seven months of an 18-month sentence for contempt of court. His early release comes after a High Court judge reduced his term, but his legal troubles are far from over. Robinson now faces fresh charges of harassment causing fear of violence against two men and is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates next week.


This video breaks down the latest developments in Robinson’s ongoing legal saga — from the Syrian refugee libel case to the new criminal charges.


🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time updates on UK legal and political news.

📅 Court Appearance: Next Thursday

📍 Location: Westminster Magistrates' Court


 #TommyRobinson #ytshorts #tommy #news #StephenYaxleyLennon #BreakingNews #UKNews #ContemptOfCourt #LegalUpdate #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
tommy robinsontommy robinson rallytommy robinson arrestedtommy robinson livetommy robinson newswho is tommy robinsontommy robinson latestfree tommy robinsontommy robinson latest newstommy robinson freedtommy robinson marchtommy robinson punchtommy robinson releasetommy robinson proteststommy robinson interviewtommy robinson freed from jailtommy robinson freed from prisontommy robinson freetommy robinson songtommy robinson fight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy