Tommy Robinson Released from Prison — Faces New Harassment Charges

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been released from HMP Woodhill after serving seven months of an 18-month sentence for contempt of court. His early release comes after a High Court judge reduced his term, but his legal troubles are far from over. Robinson now faces fresh charges of harassment causing fear of violence against two men and is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates next week.





This video breaks down the latest developments in Robinson’s ongoing legal saga — from the Syrian refugee libel case to the new criminal charges.





📅 Court Appearance: Next Thursday

📍 Location: Westminster Magistrates' Court





