"Burning for Revenge" Trailer (1990) Original 4:3 aspect ratio Standard Definition

Late Stage Comedy presents the original trailer of obscure 90's exploitation Cop thriller "Burning for Revenge", starring the legendary Danny Speeduck. A prolific action star of 80's and 90's B-movies, sadly, Speeduck is no longer with us, having finally succumbed to a taxing lifestyle of hard drugs and harder decoy ducks in October 2009. His body was found in a hotel in Cambodia, the apparent victim of having fallen neck first through a belt loop while attempting to produce a mandrake. The only witnesses to the event were a can of Dr. Pepper and a half eaten bowl of cereal. Both parties have chosen to remain silent on the matter. We may never know what really happened in suite 237 of "The Graceless Colonialist" in Sihanoukville.





The trailer is presented here in it's original 4:3 aspect ratio with Dolby stereo. Once thought lost, a negative of the trailer was found in the desk drawer of a topless car wash enthusiast and tax exile living in Barbados. He agreed to release to film in exchange for a shot glass of Belle Delphine's bath water.





Cast

Danny Speeduck - Himself

Heavy #1 - Frank Otis

Speeduck's Wife - Grace Liu

Heavy #2 - Mitchell Holland and Rod Lara

Nervous Guy - Rod Lara

Breathless Man - Mitchell Holland

Speeduck's Partner, Police Chief & Cuban Drug Lord - Bryan Pike

Voice Over Narration - Joel T Robinson (http://www.fiverr.com/joeltrobinson)





Crew

Directors of Photography - Dylan Anderson & Bryan Pike

Camera Operators - Dylan Anderson, Declan Clayton, Nihary Ratsimbazafy & Simon Harcourt

Sound Recordists - Declan Clayton & Simon Harcourt

Grips - Simon Harcourt & Nihary Ratsimbazafy





Music - Europaweite Aussichten (Aka Sam Freissler)

Tracks "Over the City" and "Sundown" from the album "Purgatory"

Copyright Europaweite Aussichten 2015. Used by permission.

http://europaweiteaussichten.bandcamp...