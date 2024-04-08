⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU 32nd Mechanised and 95th Air Assault brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station during the day.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 67th and 93rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 460 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar stations during the day.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and repelled five counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 24th, 47th, 74th, 115th mechanised, and 68th Jaeger brigades of the AFU near Novogorodskoye, Novokalinovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 325 Ukrainian troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one UK-made 155-mm FN-70 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised and 128th Mountain Assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Rabotino, Stepovoye, and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region)

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two 155-mm M119 howitzers, as well as one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down 291 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and four HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

▫️ In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 19,681 unmanned aerial vehicles, 499 air defence missile systems, 15,725 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,732 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,762 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.