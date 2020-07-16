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Back to the Future: Boris Yeltsin’s Grocery Store Visit
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20 views • July 16, 2020
An American grocery store visit by Boris Yeltsin in 1989 brought down the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union. What Boris said about the Soviet system resembles what the COVID czars are creating in USA today. And, Walmart pushes mask mandates in 65% of the stores where there is NO govt mandate.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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