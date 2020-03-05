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Divine Follow Up Leads To Salvation - Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat
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2 views • March 05, 2020
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Zev Porat a True Born Again Brother in Our Lord Jesus Christ preaches the Good News of the Gospel to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Divine Follow Up Leads To Salvation - Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat
This video is mirrored from the Messiah Of Israel Ministries YouTube channel which you can visit here at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVGJwyvxj_jktUDZFhmX90w
*** To support our ongoing work in Israel, go to: http://www.zevporatministries.com/ or Here at https://www.messiahofisraelministries.org
* The Book: The Rabbi, The Secret Message and the Identity of Messiah, Go To Carl Gallups' Website: http://www.carlgallups.com
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zevporat/
Zev Porat a True Born Again Brother in Our Lord Jesus Christ preaches the Good News of the Gospel to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Divine Follow Up Leads To Salvation - Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat
This video is mirrored from the Messiah Of Israel Ministries YouTube channel which you can visit here at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVGJwyvxj_jktUDZFhmX90w
*** To support our ongoing work in Israel, go to: http://www.zevporatministries.com/ or Here at https://www.messiahofisraelministries.org
* The Book: The Rabbi, The Secret Message and the Identity of Messiah, Go To Carl Gallups' Website: http://www.carlgallups.com
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zevporat/
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