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Wars With Gun shots or With Syringes
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80 views • November 12, 2021
We are in World War lll. It is not being waged with gun shots or bombs, but with syringes with are filled with a "vaccine" that is a bioweapon. Fear is the tool that has frightened about half of the world to take an injection that is toxic, and do it for reasons that for the most part are either selfish or fear driven.
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