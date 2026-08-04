US has not been Sovereign from War of 1812

https://www.bitchute.com/video/V3mgDI7MbgKr







I am @SvenVonErick on X.



I started to do work for the widow of a Raytheon Executive. The Deep State out to Genocide the New Native Americans freaked out.









I don't check email or comments. Please leave voicemail telling me where you saw my contact information.





IDF is out to murder me. I need airfare out of US ASAP.





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





1 706 740 9324

#WBNemesis















