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HIS AUNT WAS FULLY VACCINATED BUT SHE STILL DIED "NO WAY IN HELL I WILL TAKE THE VAXX"
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174 views • July 21, 2021
He is right on the ones that take it. Their body, their choice. As long as it stays that way. However I believe it will get down to our bodies their choice which is bullshit. All I have heard with these same people pushing mandatory vaccines for the past 25 years is "my body my choice" on abortion and that is killing an unborn child. That all seems to have melted away with these retards. I will die before I take that or that damn test or their damn shot.
Source: Pirate Pete :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
Source: Pirate Pete :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
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