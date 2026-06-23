Why Full-Spectrum CBD Could Disappear, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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Inesa explains that removing trace amounts of naturally occurring THC could change the chemistry of full-spectrum hemp forever. The entourage effect that many consumers rely on may be lost, potentially replacing natural extracts with heavily processed alternatives that don't deliver the same benefits.
#FullSpectrumCBD #CBDA #NaturalWellness #Hemp #HolisticHealth #EndocannabinoidSystem #HealthFreedom #InessasHemp
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