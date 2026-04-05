NWO: The world is deceived by satan & is run by satanists (2)

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The
world is run by a luciferian cult as satan deceives the whole world
with the Vatican and rich filthy billionaires giving their allegiance
to satan.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington