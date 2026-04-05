NWO: The world is deceived by satan & is run by satanists (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The world is run by a luciferian cult as satan deceives the whole world with the Vatican and rich filthy billionaires giving their allegiance to satan.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington