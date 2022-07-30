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Learn how to build your own tomato trellis for your garden
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234 views • July 30, 2022
On this episode of Self-Reliant Saturday, Michael is showing you the trellis system and how to easily set it up. Trellising is a great idea to not only save on space but to allow your plants some support in growing.
Happy Saturday!
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