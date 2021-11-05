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God is Love!
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God is love. He created us to love Him and one another. In the parable of the sheep of the goats Jesus tells us that as much as we do unto others we do unto Christ. Real love takes sacrifice,. The question is are we willing to sacrifice it all in order to properly love God and others?
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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