© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: NO AMERICANS JUMPING the WALL to GET INTO MEXICO!
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • July 24, 2021
The United West Team Investigates the U.S. side of the U.S./Mexico WALL, near the town of Douglass, AZ.
SURPRISE! NO ONE IS CLIMBING THE WALL TO GET INTO MEXICO!
So... #WallsWork #BuildThatWall #ProtectTheBorder
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
SURPRISE! NO ONE IS CLIMBING THE WALL TO GET INTO MEXICO!
So... #WallsWork #BuildThatWall #ProtectTheBorder
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.