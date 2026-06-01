RT News - June 1 2026 2PM GMT

June 1, 2026

rt.com









Breaking news on RT - Iranian media reports say Tehran has suspended negotiations with Washington in response to Israeli aggression in Lebanon. It also follows another round of tit-for-tat strikes overnight between Iran and the US. As IDF bombs come crashing down, the death toll in Lebanon ratchets up. That's as the Israeli PM orders an attack on the capital city Beirut, despite the so-called ceasefire. As Norway rips up a huge missile defence agreement with Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia says the lack of reaction from key parts of the world smacks of double standards. RT sets sail aboard the workhorse of the Arctic seas. Breaking the ice to keep trade routes open - our special coverage from Russia's Far North is coming up in the programme with Anastasia Volodina.





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