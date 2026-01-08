BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rockefeller medicine into J.R.R.Tolkien's 'Two Towers' into today's 'Genomics' genetic modifications
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 1 day ago

(74 % of autopsy's are vaccination deaths (other citations below) Segment taken from SGT Report (not monetised) "THE GREAT NOTICING: COVERUPS, MAHA & THE WAR ON HUMANITY -- Kim Bright " https://rumble.com/v740xoe-the-great-noticing-coverups-maha-and-the-war-on-humanity-kim-bright.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/JTSsGlbdMKRK/ .... (other citations below)

(**corrected link***) "The Integration event of your DNA/RNA & Synthetic mRNA. Genomics Gene therapy.& the Mark of the Beast since 2020" https://www.brighteon.com/40069f31-9434-4245-82e6-cf67825b504d

J.R.R. Tolkein & WW1 "Free People of Sweden. Tolkien's Rings as the Central Banks as the Deep State (One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them )" https://rumble.com/v53qpra-free-people-of-sweden.-tolkiens-rings-as-the-central-banks.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a  

(** corrected link**) A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics. Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3

(** (corrected link ** ) (Video 34) No Limits Thalidomide Babies (Phocomelia) Full Documentary Reel Truth https://www.brighteon.com/f3662b53-bac2-47f7-8fee-cf80c44caeae


Patent Eligible ? have you been marked in your DNA already ? C40 ( 'freedom cities ') Gulags in the medical Bio-convergence 2020 - 2025 fwd https://rumble.com/v5k918x-patent-eligible-2.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a 

Crispr cas 9 approved in May 2020 removing ban on humans "Trump the father of the Vaccine, the FDA (Food & Drug Administration ) & Fachi Vaids deaths & Injuries" https://rumble.com/v2i02as-trump-the-father-of-the-vaccine-the-fda-food-and-drug-adminstration-and-fac.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a 

Contact tracing contract Aug 2019 Trump & Bill & Melinda Gates, Elon Musk Neuralink, & DNA 'Hybridisation' https://rumble.com/v4l94ho-contact-tracing-contract-2019-bill-and-melinda-gates.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a






















Keywords
vaccinationscrisprgenomics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Science confirms ancient wisdom: Edible mushrooms fight colon cancer through multiple powerful pathways

Science confirms ancient wisdom: Edible mushrooms fight colon cancer through multiple powerful pathways

Willow Tohi
Psychiatric drugs and lax regulatory frameworks have failed a generation of American children

Psychiatric drugs and lax regulatory frameworks have failed a generation of American children

Lance D Johnson
Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

Thriving through every season: Health Ranger Store’s IMMUNE SUPPORT event is live

HRS Editors
City of Pasco, Washington joins growing movement to END water fluoridation

City of Pasco, Washington joins growing movement to END water fluoridation

Ramon Tomey
Flawed Danish study on aluminum in vaccines sparks scientific outrage

Flawed Danish study on aluminum in vaccines sparks scientific outrage

Patrick Lewis
The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

The graceful aging code: Daily habits to forge a longer, healthier life

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy