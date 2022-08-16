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WHITE LIVES MATTER 2022 - THE VIDEOS
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61 views • August 16, 2022

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First published at 12:27 UTC on August 16th, 2022.


Mark Collett


A collection of the videos from Indigenous People’s Day 2022, where white people from all over the world stood up and proclaimed that WHITE LIVES MATTER! This year activities took place in over 20 countries; this was the biggest and best white lives matter event ever!

Vote for your favourite activity here:
https://www.patrioticalternative.org.uk/wlm_indigenous_peoples_day_2022

Ways you can help contribute to my work:
BitCoin: bc1qzgjz953f4gznway0hvz6lx360yd2autdkwf6nu
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BitCoin Cash: qpaaukrttfvq0j99gfl43hhs5q0tmhzfevkhp3r2c9
Monero: 42qypZQGMzNfFa5yXBxkqxL4iDw5cmzbtCC81dKcQbMrhLrsJUYAFSsLs9Um4hG32R5GfaqfgGj7oR6ZJ7pGyaY3FFu9HKD

You can also donate to my work via Entropy:
https://entropystream.live/app/markcollett

My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.

The Official Website:
http://www.thefallofwesternman.com/

FREE eBook download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3cctZ95PDYZTnRjSUd5VUtRR2c/view

Hardback Edition:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/mark-collett/the-fall-of-western-man/hardcover/product-23388841.html

Paperback Edition:
http://amzn.eu/9LaS7HN

PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.

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