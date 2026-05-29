LONG VAX VERSUS LONG COVID: Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher Brings the Data | Ep 8

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Nicolas Hulscher—epidemiologist, public health researcher, and one of the most prolific young voices challenging mainstream vaccine narratives—to examine the data behind COVID shots, long-term risks, and what the public isn’t being told.





Hulscher walks through his research into autopsy data, excess mortality, and post-vaccine syndromes, breaking down what he believes are the most significant risks associated with COVID-19 injections—from cardiovascular damage and blood clotting to long-term neurological and cancer risks. He also explains why these risks may not fully emerge for years—and why current surveillance systems may be missing the bigger picture.





The conversation expands into broader territory: the childhood vaccine schedule, emerging mRNA technologies, and the growing debate over liability protections for pharmaceutical companies. Hulscher also outlines protocols and lifestyle interventions he believes may help individuals mitigate risk and support recovery.





This is a wide-ranging and controversial discussion about science, public health, and the future of medical autonomy.





In this episode, we cover:

Nicolas Hulscher’s path into epidemiology and vaccine safety research

The autopsy study linking COVID shots to reported deaths

Why cardiovascular damage may be the leading long-term risk

Blood clots, myocarditis, and neurological complications

The concept of “long vax” vs. long COVID

Emerging research on cancer risk and post-vaccine outcomes

Detox and recovery protocols, including vitamin D and lifestyle factors

The role of nicotine, spike protein, and receptor binding

The MMR study comparing vaccine-related deaths to measles mortality

Why vaccine liability protections are under increasing scrutiny

Self-amplifying mRNA technology and what it could mean for the future





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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