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[Streamed live on Jun 1, 2021] CuttingEdge: Creation Groaneth In Pain
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60 views • June 02, 2021
CuttingEdge: Creation Groaneth In Pain
For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. Rom. 8:19-22

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