BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Biden administration demanded Meta censor memes - Joe Rogan clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
287 views • 3 months ago

Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Biden administration demanded Meta censor memes - clip at Joe Rogan 

"All these different agencies and branches of government started coming after our company. It was brutal." 

Added later: 

US intelligence agencies have “a bunch of ways” to read messages in messengers, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg told blogger Joe Rogan in a podcast.

Rogan quoted TV host Tucker Carlson, who said that US intelligence agencies read his "Signal" - which is how they, according to Carlson, learned about his plans to interview Putin.

Zuckerberg responded to this by saying that it was unlikely that American intelligence agencies hacked Signal itself.

"I doubt they hacked Signal because the encryption is very good, as is Whatsapp. They use common encryption, it's open source. But someone could hack your phone and read everything there," Zuckerberg explained.

He claims that encrypted messages are not visible even to the company that owns the messenger. "When you write on Whatsapp, there is no point at which Meta servers can see the content of the message," Zuckerberg said.

According to him, even if his company's servers are hacked, the hackers will not see the messages. This is another reason for encryption - otherwise, the attackers could, in theory, gain access to all the company's messages.

So for the intelligence agencies to read the contents of phones, they would have to hack the phone itself. "Someone like the NSA or the CIA probably has ways to do that... a bunch of ways," Zuckerberg added, advising people to delete messages so they can't be read later. He said encryption doesn't work if the phone is hacked.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy