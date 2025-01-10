Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Biden administration demanded Meta censor memes - Joe Rogan clip

Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Biden administration demanded Meta censor memes - clip at Joe Rogan

"All these different agencies and branches of government started coming after our company. It was brutal."

Added later:

US intelligence agencies have “a bunch of ways” to read messages in messengers, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg told blogger Joe Rogan in a podcast.

Rogan quoted TV host Tucker Carlson, who said that US intelligence agencies read his "Signal" - which is how they, according to Carlson, learned about his plans to interview Putin.

Zuckerberg responded to this by saying that it was unlikely that American intelligence agencies hacked Signal itself.

"I doubt they hacked Signal because the encryption is very good, as is Whatsapp. They use common encryption, it's open source. But someone could hack your phone and read everything there," Zuckerberg explained.

He claims that encrypted messages are not visible even to the company that owns the messenger. "When you write on Whatsapp, there is no point at which Meta servers can see the content of the message," Zuckerberg said.

According to him, even if his company's servers are hacked, the hackers will not see the messages. This is another reason for encryption - otherwise, the attackers could, in theory, gain access to all the company's messages.

So for the intelligence agencies to read the contents of phones, they would have to hack the phone itself. "Someone like the NSA or the CIA probably has ways to do that... a bunch of ways," Zuckerberg added, advising people to delete messages so they can't be read later. He said encryption doesn't work if the phone is hacked.