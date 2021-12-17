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Ted Turnder meets Vladimir Putin:- "The United States has got some of the dumbest people in the world. I want you to know that we know that."
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133 views • December 17, 2021
Ted Turner buys up lots of land for BISON, cause they're on the verge of extinction! (what about us, TED???))))
https://youtu.be/DMgamzziQMM
Ted Turnder meets Vladimir Putin:-
"The United States has got some of the dumbest people in the world. I want you to know that we know that."
CNN Founder Ted Turner Born Robert Edward Turner III
November 19, 1938 (age 83) Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.
"A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal." — Ted Turner of C.N.N., as quoted in the "McAlvany Intelligence Advisor," 6/96
How William Gates Sr. ----Financed Eugenics
Born William Henry Gates II
November 30, 1925
Bremerton, Washington, U.S.
Died September 14, 2020 (aged 94)
Hood Canal, Washington, U.S.
https://thedissedent.page/2021/10/11/william-gates-sr-financed-eugenics/?fbclid=IwAR1_fXZWaQdc_kRSHGsz1PmBXTEDwDbLIp5aS4MPClJSwHl6lm-2KKbKI-s
https://youtu.be/DMgamzziQMM
Ted Turnder meets Vladimir Putin:-
"The United States has got some of the dumbest people in the world. I want you to know that we know that."
CNN Founder Ted Turner Born Robert Edward Turner III
November 19, 1938 (age 83) Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.
"A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal." — Ted Turner of C.N.N., as quoted in the "McAlvany Intelligence Advisor," 6/96
How William Gates Sr. ----Financed Eugenics
Born William Henry Gates II
November 30, 1925
Bremerton, Washington, U.S.
Died September 14, 2020 (aged 94)
Hood Canal, Washington, U.S.
https://thedissedent.page/2021/10/11/william-gates-sr-financed-eugenics/?fbclid=IwAR1_fXZWaQdc_kRSHGsz1PmBXTEDwDbLIp5aS4MPClJSwHl6lm-2KKbKI-s
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