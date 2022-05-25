An illustrated audio excerpt from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health





The Goal of Man, the lowest common denominator of all his activities, has long been sought. When discovered, it would explain all phenomena of behavior and would lead toward a solution of Man's major problems. Here is the answer to the question: What is the goal of Man?

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For centuries many scientists and philosophers have been studying the convolutions of human thinking.





The longer the study, the greater their reassurance that we are the possessors of a most complex and challenging instrument called the mind.





What they refer to is now called the analytical mind. But describing its behavior did not make the ways of the mind any less baffling.





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