Political Uproar in India After AstraZeneca Admits Blood Clot Side effect Vantage with Palki Sharma

A political controversy has erupted in India after British pharma giant AstraZeneca admitted in a UK court that its Covid-19 vaccine leads to blood clots in "very rare cases". The company's statement came after 51 lawsuits accused the vaccine of being "defective" and leading to serious injury and death. AstraZeneca's admission led to questions over why the Indian government approved Covishield, which is the Indian version of the company's Covid-19 vaccine. Doctors have said that while the jab does carry minor risks of a blood clot, it far outweighs the health risks from Covid-19 infection. Palki Sharma breaks down this vaccine controversy.





