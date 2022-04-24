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The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 15
The Leo Frank Story
The Leo Frank Story
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by Philip St. Raymond
for The American Mercury

WHO LYNCHED Leo Frank? The culpability is often laid at the feet of a “mob” in the popular literature that promotes the Establishment’s narrative of the case. But was it a mob? How many “mobs” consist of the leading citizens of the community? How many “mobs” have as their leaders no fewer than two Superior Court judges? A very curious mob indeed! (ILLUSTRATION: On the day after the lynching of Leo Frank, a crowd gathered at the site, where Frank’s body still hung for some hours.)

In this, the fifteenth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn that the alleged group behind the lynching of Atlanta B’nai B’rith president Frank — the so-called “Knights of Mary Phagan” — very likely never existed at all.

This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.

To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.

We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 15 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.

Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 15 of the book.

The lynching excited some contemporary calls for investigation and prosecution, but little was done and no one was ever charged. Surprisingly, the Jewish community was almost silent on the subject.

* * *

Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.

For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.

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establishmentleo frankestablishments narrativepopular literaturethe american mercury
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