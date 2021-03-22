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MDF-Insectoid queen destroyed
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70 views • March 22, 2021
La MDF bombarde les nids insectoïdes en détruisant les reines
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/thumbnails/image/pia21853_ccam02795_ld_vrr_sol1795_fullres.jpg
Musique proposée par La Musique Libre
Wontolla - Are You With Us? : https://youtu.be/gQ4zei5eHCw
Wontolla : https://soundcloud.com/iamwontolla
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/thumbnails/image/pia21853_ccam02795_ld_vrr_sol1795_fullres.jpg
Musique proposée par La Musique Libre
Wontolla - Are You With Us? : https://youtu.be/gQ4zei5eHCw
Wontolla : https://soundcloud.com/iamwontolla
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